Tom Brady shares thoughts about new relationships amid romance with Irina Shayk

Tom Brady is in a mindful headspace following his romance with Irina Shayk and his divorce with Gisele Bündchen. The NFL star shared his thoughts by sharing a message from meditation expert Diego Perez amid his self discovery journey while reading “9 things that hold great power.”

“Love this thank you for sharing Yung Pueblo,” Brady shared on Instagram Stories, giving a shout out to the author. It seems that the athlete is making reference to his new life chapter, and his past relationship, as well as the start of his new romance with the model.

Among the 9 principles in the book, “healing yourself” and “embracing lifelong growth” are included,” which could indicate that Brady is ready to start fresh after his divorce from the supermodel. The book also talks about “fostering deep connections,” indicating that the sportsman is open to dating and exploring a new relationship.

Brady and Shayk were first seen together outside his Los Angeles home after it was reported that they met in June at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick. A close source to the pair revealed to Page Six that their romance “is something new” and “at the moment it’s totally casual.”

They were later seen in London staying at the Twenty Two Hotel, as their relationship seemed to be getting serious, with the couple not leaving the hotel for 48 hours. However, it seems like their brief romance could be brief, as the model was spotted with ex Bradley Cooper during their family vacation with their 6-year-old daughter Lea.