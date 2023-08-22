Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share sweet messages for Jack’s 16th birthday

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady may have divorced, but the model has made it clear she will always be there for his son John “Jack” Edward Thomas whose biological mom is actress, Bridget Moynahan. Gisele raised Jack as her own since he was born in 2007, eight months after she started dating Brady. The teenager is officially 16, and on Tuesday, they both shared loving messages with the birthday boy.

Bündchen, who recently opened up about the breakup, shared a gallery of photos showing her holding Jack up as a baby, him hugging his siblings Benjamin Rein and Vivian, and one back-to-back showing him towering over the 5’11 model. “I can’t believe that you are turning 16! I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me,” she wrote.

Amid their divorce, people have wondered if Gisele will continue to see Jack, which she assured in her caption, writing she will be there “no matter what.” “I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!” she concluded.

Tom’s post to his teenager was just as sweet, “16 years of joy with the ( sweetest, kindest, most loving, etc etc ) son, brother, friend, and teammate any parent could ever hope for,” he wrote to his athletic son.

The retired quarterback, who joked he was ready to join BLACKPINK, continued, “You have changed our lives since the day you were born, and every day since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life. Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit,” he wrote quipping, “hahaha….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road.”

People in the comments couldn’t help but point out how much they look alike. “Jawline genes are CRAZY,” reads one of the top-liked comments.

Gisele’s role as stepmom

©GettyImages



Gisele and Jack at the park 2013

The 43-year-old model of 3 has always talked about her love of Jack, recently sharing that he helped her realize she wanted to become a mother. “Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed, and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom,” Bündchen told Vanity Fair in April 2023.

Gisele was stepmom to Jack for two years before welcoming their oldest son Benjamin. “I’ve always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love,” she continued.