Salma Hayek shares a loving post celebrating her father-in-law’s birthday

Salma Hayek is taking a moment to day to celebrate her father-in-law. In a new Instagram post, Hayek shared a photo alongsideFrançois Pinault, thanking him for raising her husband and wishing him the best in both English and French.

The post is made up of one image, showing Hayek and Pinault cheering with some cocktails. In it, she’s wearing a cream colored dress while he’s wearing a suit, and the two are smiling. “Happy birthday to the man who raised the love of my life,” she wrote. “Your wisdom, kindness, and warmth have been a guiding light in our lives. Cheers to laughter, love, and many more cherished moments together.”

Pinault is celebrating his 87th birthday. He’s one of the world’s richest men, handling luxury companies like Gucci and Alexander McQueen. He has an estimated wealth of $37.5 billion. He’s the father of François-Henri Pinault, who married Hayek in 2006. The two have one daughter named Valentina Paloma. François-Henri has three kids from previous relationships, including François, Mathilde, and Augustin James.

©GettyImages



Hayek and Francois Pinault

Hayek has previously spoken about her children and how special they all are. When speaking to Page Six, Hayek revealed that she’s worked hard to keep her kids humble despite their wealth.

"My kids are humble. I don't know how I did it, but I think that what was great is that they have a big spectrum of things,” she said. "So for Christmas, I like them to open millions of presents, but some of them are very small and meaningful, some of them are very silly and playful and then they get one or two really nice ones.”

