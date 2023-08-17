Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma reveals she prays to Lana del Rey

Valentina Paloma and Salma Hayek have revealed what’s inside their bags in a new video. The two discussed some of the items that they carry with them at all times, with Valentina revealing that she always has a Lana del Rey candle on her, to pray whenever she feels musically inspired.

©GettyImages



Salma Hayen and Valentina Paloma at the Oscars

The interview was conducted by Vogue Mexico, and showed Valentina and Salma taking out the items in their purse to show people what they can’t live without. Both had a lot of make up and personal items, with Valentina proudly showing off her Lana del Rey praying candle. “I pray to Lana del Rey,” she said in Spanish. “When she’s inspired by music,” Salma adds.

Valentina also carries a film camera and appears to have a love for all things vintage. “I love photography. I take photography lessons in school. I love taking pictures of my friends,” she said. Salma supports her hobby, sharing how much she loves her photography. “I love her photos. Her teachers also like her photos. She always sees things with an interesting point of view” she said, while Valentina showed off some of her favorite photos on her phone.

Something that became apparent over the course of the video was the fact that Valentina loves to take her mother’s stuff. “Before anything, that bag,” said Salma while pointing at Valentina’s purse, “Looks familiar. I never see it in my closet,” she said. “Because it’s in mine,” said Valentina.

While Valentina was showing off some Gucci lipstick, Salma said, “That one is also stolen.” Valentina reached for another one of her make up tubes and said, “I think this one is too.”

“Me too,” said Hayek.