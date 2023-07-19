Salma Hayek refuses to star in another TV show to focus on her daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek revealed her hesitation to take on another TV show as she currently prioritizes cherished moments with her daughter Valentina and husband François-Henri Pinault.

While expressing her admiration for collaborator Mike, she shares her fascination with his talent for sound and its integration with visuals. Their previous work together on the film Beatriz at Dinner left a lasting impression. “I would do anything with Mike. I have a fantasy of acting with Mike. We’re so good together,” she admitted, as informed by Daily Mail. “Oh, he’s a fantastic actor. We’re very funny together. He’s a very, very dear friend.”

Hayek reflects on the challenge of committing to a series, explaining that her dedication to her family —including her 15-year-old daughter, their dogs, and the responsibilities of maintaining their home — makes it challenging to be away for an extended period.

Despite her efforts to create more personal space, the idea of bidding farewell for months to work on a series remains daunting.

During an interview with Vogue, Salma shares her thoughts on the joys of motherhood at a later stage in life. She also discusses her daughter Valentina’s aspirations of pursuing a career in Hollywood as an actress and director.

Salma Hayek and Valentina exemplify the power of family, self-expression, and empathy through their unique bond and shared passions. Their story serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing personal connections while striving to impact the world positively.

Recently, Salma Hayek’s daughter attended the graduation celebrations of Olmo Cuarón, the son of renowned Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. This gathering is no surprise, as their families have shared a close friendship for many years, even enjoying vacations together. Their strong bond naturally extends to celebrating significant milestones and important occasions. The graduation party was held at the ACS International School in Hillingdon.

It is heartwarming to witness the support and togetherness these families continue to demonstrate throughout the years, exemplifying the importance of nurturing deep friendships and celebrating life’s special moments.