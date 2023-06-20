Salma Hayek promotes ‘Black Mirror’ with cool new website

Salma Hayek is promoting her “Black Mirror” episode. The actress shared a new Netflix tool on Instagram and invited her followers to participate.

The website is called You Are Awful, and is a play on her “Black Mirror” episode. Titled “Joan Are Awful,” the episode stars herself and Annie Murphy, and follows Joan, a woman who is very mean to everyone in her life, who stumbles upon a series based on her life on the world’s most popular streaming platform. Hayek plays Joan in the episode, which only grows more meta from there.

Users who want to experience the website have to visit youareawful.com and submit some information, including a photo and contact information. The website then transforms your data into a Netflix-like poster.

Hayek spoke about her role and her performance on “Good Morning America, explaining that she played a “terrifying version” of herself. “It’s kind of like an opportunity to make fun of yourself,” said Hayek.“They were afraid I wasn’t gonna want to do something [like that], and then I wanted to take it even further. I have a very good sense of humor about myself.”

Hayek claims the show gave her “freedom to be very bold about things you wouldn’t do in real life.”

Related Video: Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford’s ‘complicated’ relationship on set: ‘We couldn’t agree’ Loading the player...