Salma Hayek poses in side-tie bikini during yacht outing

Salma Hayek is in a summer state of mind. The Hollywood star showed off her incredible figure over the weekend, turning up the heat in a chic side-tie blue bikini while relaxing during her yacht outing.

The 56-year-old actress wore black sunglasses and gave her best pose, sharing a special message for her fans and followers on Instagram. “Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious,” she wrote. “Adore your week, No matter what it brings.”

Salma is known for always keeping it real on social media, sharing unfiltered photos, and updating her fans on her daily life. “Does this woman ever have a bad photo, WOW!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “It would never be a gray day looking at you, perfection.”

The Mexican icon recently shared her love for the ocean, celebrating World Oceans Day with an important message and a video scuba diving, which featured a sweet kiss with her husband François-Henri Pinault.

“This World Oceans Day let’s reflect on our power to protect the ocean’s beauty,” she wrote. Here are three ways you can make a difference today: 1. Say no to single-use plastics. 2. Properly dispose of waste and recycle. 3. Participate in community clean-up events. Together, we can make a difference.”