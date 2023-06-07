Salma Hayek embraces ‘white hairs and wrinkles’ in a recent makeup-free selfie

Salma Hayek shared a makeup-free selfie with her followers on Tuesday. In the humorous caption, the 56-year-old Oscar-nominated star said she counted the number of white hairs and wrinkles on her face. “Waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she wrote.

Despite her lighthearted post about aging, Salma’s celebrity friends, including Olivia Wilde and Cindy Crawford, flooded her comments with compliments on her everlasting allure and charm.

In an earlier interview with Glamour, Salma spoke about her perspective on aging and how it hasn’t affected her career or love life. She has maintained her agility, strength, and flexibility and remains a familiar face at high-profile events like the Cannes Film Festival.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work. I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore. I’m in love,” Salma said. “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength...Hell, I’m still going. Shocker. I’m still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I’m still here.”

©GettyImages



Salma Hayek attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

To achieve her impeccable looks, Salma has a team of professionals, including Latina hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, make-up artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, nail artist Leonobi Galvez, massage therapist Camila Perez, and facialist Iván Pol.

Salma Hayek is undoubtedly a Latina fashion and beauty icon. As a reference in both industries, Hayek’s looks have become memorable and an inspiration to others. In May, while reviewing Vogue’s photo albums, the Mexican star recalled the time she arrived at the 1999 edition of Cannes with a style that crowned her as the best dress.

According to Salma, unlike now, she didn’t have stylists or infinite possibilities when it came to choosing her looks for her public appearances. “At the beginning of my career, I had a hard time getting clothes; I couldn’t afford them on my own, and [designers] lent them to the other girls, she told the fashion publication. “But nobody thought that a Mexican would last, so why give me a dress?’” she said.

During Cannes of 1999, Hayek styled herself by pairing a cardigan with a satin maxi skirt. Salma kept the color palette subtle and exalted the look with sophisticated jewelry. “No one was doing this. I took a sweater that is supposed to be worn with something underneath because it only had two buttons, a skirt, and I created my look,” she explained. Her choice is now considered a reference to the 90’s fashion.