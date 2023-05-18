Salma Hayek reminisces about the moment her look became a representation of 90s fashion

Salma Hayek is undoubtedly a Latina fashion and beauty icon. As a reference in both industries, Hayek’s looks have become memorable and an inspiration to others.

While reviewing Vogue’s photo albums, the Mexican star recalled the time she arrived at the 1999 edition of Cannes with a style that crowned her as the best dress.

©GettyImages



During Cannes of 1999, Hayek styled herself by pairing a cardigan with a satin maxi skirt.

According to Salma, unlike now, she didn’t have stylists or infinite possibilities when it came to choosing her looks for her public appearances. “At the beginning of my career, I had a hard time getting clothes; I couldn’t afford them on my own, and [designers] lent them to the other girls, she told the fashion publication. “But nobody thought that a Mexican would last, so why give me a dress?’” she said.

During Cannes of 1999, Hayek styled herself by pairing a cardigan with a satin maxi skirt. Salma kept the color palette subtle and exalted the look with sophisticated jewelry.

“No one was doing this. I took a sweater that is supposed to be worn with something underneath because it only had two buttons, a skirt, and I created my look,” she explained. Her choice is now considered a reference to the 90’s fashion.

©GettyImages



During Cannes of 1999, Hayek styled herself by pairing a cardigan with a satin maxi skirt.

“Little did I know that one day Vogue was going to say that one of my iconic looks was the result of my creativity, and in reality, many of these looks were simply my creativity trying to deal with the fact that I didn’t have many resources,” she said. “I am very proud that it was in my imagination where I created these looks.”