Salma Hayek wore the perfect white suit for her latest business outing

Salma Hayek meant business during her latest outing over the weekend. The Hollywood star stepped out all glammed up on Sunday, wearing a stunning Alexander McQueen suit, paired with heeled platforms and statement jewelry.

The Mexican icon styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip and a smokey eye. Salma took to social media to share a video while getting ready, showing the perfect white suit, accessorized with a black Bottega Veneta bag.

“Have a nice seventh day of the week!” she captioned the post, posing for the camera and showing her ensemble. The actress also shared a sweet moment with her pup, who wanted to be in the photos. Fans of the star praised her for her latest fashion moment, which included a jaw-dropping diamond necklace.

Salma recently showed off her best western look by putting on her cowboy boots and praising Beyoncé for her latest country album. The actress decided to share a throwback post with her longtime friend Penelope Cruz, on the set of their 2006 movie ‘Bandidas.’

The actress also shared new pics wearing a black cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses. She wore a white shirt and blue jeans, posing for the camera in a Texas-inspired outfit. “Dear Beyoncé, Penélope and I have been waiting 20 YEARS for this album! FINALLY, it was worth it,” Salma wrote in the caption, tagging “Cowboy Carter.”

“There’s no way it’s been 20 years since that photo......impossible,” one person wrote, referring to the movie, while someone else commented, “Love you even MORE for rocking that Texas shirt,” adding, “Thanks for supporting the Queen. Queens recognize Queens don’t they?”