Salma Hayek shares bathing suit photo snapped by her ‘photographer’ daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek shared a stunning new photo, taken by her daughter, Valentina. The photo shows her enjoying a day on the beach, and being captured as she walks the shore, amidst a stunning landscape.

The photo shows Hayek wearing some black sunglasses and a matching bikini, enjoying a dip in the ocean. It’s captured with Hayek facing away from the ocean, with some rocks and the sunset in the background. “It always helps to have a photographer in the family,” Hayek captioned the post, adding the camera emoji and the name Valentina Pinault.

Hayek often discusses her daughter and is accompanied by her at various prestigious events, like the Oscars. The two share a close bond and similar tastes, with Valentina even wearing her mother’s dresses.

In an interview with Vogue, Hayek and Valentina shed a light on their relationship, including their arguments regarding clothing. "In this house we fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet. Then I don't find anything," said Hayek.

Valentina had the perfect answer: she just really loves her mother’s clothes. "The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like.”

©GettyImages



Salma and Valentina at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar party

Valentina’s photography skills

The interview also showed that Valentina has been interested in photography for some time now. While discussing some of the items that are always in her bag, Valentina showed her vintage camera. “I take photos of my friends with disposable cameras,” she said. Hayek was quick to praise her daughter’s skills and perspective. “I like her photos a lot,” she said. “She always has an interesting point of view. She loves photography and loves everything to be vintage.”