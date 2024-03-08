Salma Hayek celebrates International Women’s Day with special message: ‘Coming together’

Salma Hayek is commemorating International Women’s Day with a special message for her fans and followers. The Hollywood star took a moment to share her thoughts on this important day, revealing that unity gives her hope, paying tribute to all women around the world.

The actress, who recently made headlines during her attendance at Milan and Paris Fashion Week, took to social media to share a clip from one of her speeches, wishing peace and unity for women from all backgrounds.

“What gives me hope is that in a world that is becoming apart, women are coming together,” Salma says in her speech. Fans of the actress praised her for the special message and shared their thoughts about the video, which shows women of all ages. “Happy International Women’s Day,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

“Happy day to you! if there is anyone I know that loves being a woman... it’s you!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Happy International Women’s Day to one of my favorite icons,” adding, “Women stand together.”

Salma recently surprised her followers with a throwback photo in Mexico. The actress can be seen posing in front of the archaeological ruins of El Tajín in Veracruz, which serves as a powerful reminder of the legacy of Mexico’s indigenous cultures.

“Viva Mexico,” Salma wrote in the caption. The star wore a red ensemble at the time, in what seemed to be for a photoshoot. Online users commented and shared their admiration for her, as she continues to remind the world about her heritage and shares how proud she is of being Mexican.