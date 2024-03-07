Salma Hayek honors Mexican heritage with an enchanting throwback post

In a heartfelt nod to her Mexican roots, Salma Hayek recently took to Instagram to share a series of captivating throwback photos, paying homage to the rich cultural heritage of Mexico. The actress, known for her deep connection to her origins, posed in an iconic setting and a striking ensemble, not knowing her snaps would convey her message of patriotism.

The acclaimed actress, dressed in a vibrant red two-piece outfit featuring a tasteful crop top paired with a long skirt adorned with slit sides, looked nothing short of mesmerizing. The choice of color perfectly encapsulated the spirit of Mexico, a country known for its deep historical roots, colorful traditions, and the warmth of its people.

The backdrop for this stunning photoshoot was the archaeological ruins of El Tajín in Veracruz, a location steeped in history and mystery. These ruins, remnants of ancient civilizations that once thrived in the region, served as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of Mexico’s indigenous cultures.

Adding an extra layer of cultural significance to her post, Hayek also spent time with the Voladores de Papantla, or The Papantla Flyers, an ancient Mesoamerican ceremony or ritual still performed today, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This breathtaking ceremony involves dancers climbing a tall pole, tying themselves to ropes wound around the pole, and then leaping off to “fly” around it as the ropes unravel and they descend to the ground. The ritual, a prayer for fertility and the harmony of the earth was captured during Hayek’s visit, showcasing her dedication to highlighting Mexico’s diverse cultural practices.

Her followers were quick to express their admiration and gratitude for the actress’s tribute, leaving comments of support and echoing her pride in Mexican heritage.