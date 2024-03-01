Meghan Markle enjoys getaway with friends

Meghan Markle hit the slopes during a “perfect trip” with friends. On Feb. 29, Pilates Platinum owner Heather Dorak shared picture from the getaway featuring the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mom was pictured wearing a puffer coat, gloves, sunglasses and beanie in the photo with Heather and fellow pal Kelly McKee Zajfen.

“Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full,” Heather captioned the post, which included other snapshots from the trip. “The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!” Heather was a guest at Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018.

Meghan Markle (pictured on Feb. 14, 2024) traveled to Canada with Prince Harry last month

Kelly shared the same photo of Meghan from the trip on her respective account, along with additional pictures, writing: “Beyond grateful for the best of friends! What a trip! Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip. The love of family time, adventures, and belly laughs made this trip one for the books! Here’s to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day. ❤️‍🩹.”

While no location was added to the posts, Heather tagged ﻿Powder Mountain, located in Utah, in one photo. It’s unclear if Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were also on the trip. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in California since 2020. Last month, both Meghan and Harry traveled to Canada for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go events. The games next February will mark the first-ever winter hybrid Invictus Games.