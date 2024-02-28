Ricky Martin is accompanied by his sons Matteo and Valentino as he travels the world

Ricky Martin is single, but he’s not alone. The Puerto Rican singer has been traveling the world alongside his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino. The 15 year olds have joined their father as he tours all manner of cities in the United States and Canada, likely making the ride more enjoyable and spending tons of quality time together.

Martin shared a beautiful family photo on social media, where he’s seen joined by his sons at the Niagara Falls. The twins, who are now in the midst of adolescence, look grown and as tall as their father, surprising many fans.

In various photos shred on Instagram, Martin looks happy to visit the iconic locations, all made fresh by the presence of his children.

Matteo and Valentino are also showcasing their own fashion style. While different, the two seem to embrace streetwear, with Matteo wearing a shaggier hairstyle and Valentino wearing a cap. The photo shows all of them bundled up for the weather, with Martin enjoying a coat that’s a bit more formal and stylish than that of his kids.

Ricky Martin reveals his flirting preferences

Last summer, Martin announced that he and his partner of years Jwan Yosef were splitting up. The two married in 2018 and share a daughter and a son, named Lucia and Renn. Six months after their split, Martin discussed his dating life and how he approaches new and possible relationships.

In an interview with GQ, Martin revealed that he’s kind of old school when it comes to meeting new people. He revealed he prefers to meet people in parties and get togethers over the use of apps, sharing that he doesn’t rely on any of them in order to meet new people.