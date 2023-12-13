Jwan Yosef and his children prepare for their first Christmas without Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce in July after six years together. As the holidays approach, Yosef has given a glimpse of how he will celebrate his first Christmas without the singer. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Martin won’t be joining them at some point for the holidays.





Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef separated last July after six years together



The visual artist has taken a hands on approach and is still in a festive mood, making sure his children feel all the fun. Recently, Yosef shared a photo decorating his Christmas tree with the help of their oldest, Lucía, who is about to turn five.



Taking to his Instagram stories, Yosef shared a sweet photo holding his daughter in his arms, guiding her to place the star on top of the Christmas tree. Alongside the image, the Swedish artist wrote, “My very own Santa Lucia.”



Jwan Yosef compatió esta foto con su hija, la pequeña Lucía

Christmas isn’t the first celebration Yosef has experienced as a single man. In September, the artist celebrated his 39th birthday in the company of his loved ones and the two children he shares with Martin: Lucía and Renn, who are four years old.



Jwan Yosef and his children Renn y Lucía



A Smooth Separation

Despite their divorce being a sad chapter in their lives, Martin and Yosef have handled it amicably, avoiding the need to go to court. In September, it was revealed that the couple had reached an agreement on the custody of their two children.

In an interview with Lourdes Collazo from Telemundo, the “Livin‘ la Vida Loca” singer shared insights into their separation process. “It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan, we should write a book on how to get divorced. In fact, if someone is getting divorced, come and talk to us because we have this figured out,” he jokingly said. “It has been much easier than we thought, but we’ve done it with time and calmly,” he reflected.

Regarding the terms of his relationship with his ex, the Puerto Rican artist mentioned that their love for their children will always unite them. “Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children to raise together, and this is not something recent. We have been planning this situation for a long time; this is pre-pandemic,” he noted in reference to their breakup.