James Middleton and wife Alizée have festive night out with newborn son

New parents James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet enjoyed a festive night out with their baby boy ahead of his first Christmas. The couple took their son Inigo to the Dogs Trust﻿’s fifth Carol Concert in London last Thursday, Dec. 7.

The family was joined by two of their dogs, Mabel and Isla. In a photo published by HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Alizée was pictured holding on to her little boy, who was dressed in a blue and white outfit. At the concert, the Princess of Wales’ brother, who has supported Dogs Trust—the UK’s largest dog welfare charity—for a number of years, gave a reading of the poem “What I Learned about Love, I Learned from my Dog.”

In a press release shared with HOLA! USA, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust Owen Sharp said: “Our annual carol concert is a great time to celebrate the work of Dogs Trust and the UK’s love of dogs. We were delighted that James Middleton and his family were able to join us, along with all of our other guests, in this festive celebration.”

“We were especially excited to be joined by so many dogs for the concert, including Mabel and Isla, two of James’s dogs, and all were incredibly well behaved throughout,” Owen added.

This holiday season is a special one for James and Alizée as it is their first as parents. The Princess of Wales’ brother welcomed his first child this year. In late October, James shared the first photos of his son, writing: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙.”

“No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three,” he added. “We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 🐾.”

