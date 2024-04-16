The Princess of Wales’ brother and son Inigo twin in new photo

Like father, like son! James Middleton celebrated his first birthday as a father with a new photo featuring his baby boy Inigo. The Princess of Wales’ brother took to his personal Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of himself and his son twinning in berets.

“Matching bérets to celebrate my Birthday 🎈,” James captioned the adorable photo. “Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs ❤️.”

James turned 37 on April 15. It marked his first birthday since becoming a dad. He and his wife Alizée Thevenetquietly welcomed their first child last fall. The Princess’ brother introduced Inigo on Instagram in late October, writing: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙.”

James added, “No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

The proud dad shared at the time that he and Alizée “have settled into our new life as parents” and that he had told Inigo “all about” his late dog Ella. James wrote, “The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…) 🐾..”

Inigo is Carole and Michael Middleton’s seventh grandchild. They are also grandparents to daughter Catherine’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and daughter Pippa Middleton’s children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.