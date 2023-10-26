The Princess of Wales’ brother welcomes first child

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet are parents! The Princess of Wales’ younger brother and sister-in-law have welcomed their first child. In photos published by the Mail Online on Thursday, the new mom and dad were pictured with their newborn in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood. The pictures showing James pushing his newborn in a Silver Cross stroller are said to have been taken on Tuesday.

The gender of the baby has not yet been revealed, nor has the date of the baby’s birth, but it seems the pair’s little one arrived after James celebrated his and Alizee’s second wedding anniversary last month. Alongside a photo of his then-pregnant wife, James wrote on Sept. 11 that “the best is yet to come…”

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales’ brother James and his wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first child

The Princess of Wales’ brother announced on July 5 that he and his wife were expecting. “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” he captioned photos of Alizee showing off her baby bump with their dogs. “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️.”

James has previously shared that he “cannot wait to have another little human” join him and Alizee on their adventures. The couple’s baby is Carole and Michael Middleton’s seventh grandchild. They are also grandparents to daughter Catherine’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and daughter Pippa Middleton’s children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.