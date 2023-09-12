The Princess of Wales’ sister-in-law’s baby bump on display in new photos

The “best is yet to come” for James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet! The parents to be celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday, Sept. 11. The Princess of Wales’ younger brother commemorated the special day with a picture of himself and his expectant wife gazing lovingly at each other, as well as a photo of himself jumping off a boat while Alizee watched.

“Happy Anniversary my darling ❤️,” James captioned the images. “Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come…”

James announced in July that he and his wife are expecting their first child. “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” the dad to be wrote at the time alongside photos of Alizee and her growing baby bump. “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️.”

James and Alizee have been married since 2021. The couple tied the knot in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, France surrounded by family and friends.

Ahead of their wedding anniversary this month, James shared photos and footage of summer moments featuring Alizee and their beloved dogs. Alongside the post, James penned, “Sun, Sea & Sand ☀️🌊🏖️ Treasuring moments like this and cannot wait to have another little human joining our adventures too ❤️.”