The Princess of Wales’ brother shares video of pregnant wife

James Middleton is looking forward to adventures with his little one one day. The Princess of Wales’ younger brother took to his Instagram on Monday to share photos of some summer moments featuring his wife Alizee Thevenet and their dogs.

Alongside a snapshot of himself and his beloved canines on board a boat, as well as a video of Alizee cradling one their dogs, James wrote: “Sun, Sea & Sand ☀️🌊🏖️ Treasuring moments like this and cannot wait to have another little human joining our adventures too ❤️.”

James announced in July that he and his wife are expecting their first child. “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” the dad to be captioned photos of Alizee and her baby bump at the time.

“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️,” James added.

The parents to be will celebrate two years of marriage on Sept. 11. James and Alizee tied the knot in 2021 in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, France surrounded by family and friends.

James marked their first wedding anniversary last year with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who had passed away days before. “Today is our 1st wedding anniversary however it doesn’t seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” he penned alongside a photo of the late monarch and her husband, Prince Philip. “Instead I’m sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago. To my darling Alizee I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime ❤️.”

James and Alizee’s bundle of joy will be Carole and Michael Middleton’s seventh grandchild. The two are already grandparents to daughter Catherine’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and daughter Pippa Middleton’s children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.