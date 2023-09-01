When do Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis return to school?

Summer is coming to an end for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children will be returning to school next week. According to Lambrook School’s website, the term starts on Wednesday, Sept. 6. It’ll be Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ second year at the co-educational prep school in Berkshire.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on the same day the Wales children ﻿started at Lambrook last September. The day before the monarch’s death, George, Charlotte and Louis were photographed visiting the school with their parents, while dressed in their uniforms. Asked by the school’s headmaster at the time if they were excited, the royal children replied, “Yes.”

©Getty Images



Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all students at Lambrook School

A week after Her Majesty’s death, the Princess of Wales revealed that her kids were “settling in well to their new school.” George, 10, and Charlotte, eight, were previously students at Thomas’s Battersea in London, while Louis, five, began attending nursery school in 2021.

Prince George was reportedly spotted visiting Eton College with his mother and father this past June. Both Prince William and Prince Harry studied at the boarding school for boys. Per Eton College, “A boy may be registered up until 30 June of the school year he turns 10 (UK school Year 5). After this the only route of entry will be through scholarships or Sixth Form entry, which open in Year 8 (for Year 9 entry) and Year 11 (for Sixth Form entry).” The Prince and Princess of Wales’ firstborn celebrated his 10th birthday in July and will be going into Year Six this school year.