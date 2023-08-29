Music star reveals she was invited to have tea with the Princess of Wales—but couldn’t go!

Dolly Parton couldn’t squeeze tea with the Princess of Wales into her recent trip to the UK. During an appearance on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC radio show, the country music star, 77, revealed that the Prince of Wales’ wife invited her to tea, but had to turn down the invitation.

“I even got invited to have tea with Kate and I felt so bad,” Dolly, who was in London promoting her upcoming rock album Rockstar, shared on the show. “I couldn’t even because they had all this stuff set up, but I thought that was very sweet and nice of her to invite me to tea.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist added, “One of these days I’m gonna be able to get to do that. Wouldn’t that have been great? But she wasn’t gonna promote my rock album, so I had to say no. I hope she hears it, though.”

©Getty Images



Dolly Parton revealed that the Princess of Wales invited her to tea, but couldn’t go during her trip to the UK

Dolly’s 30-track album Rockstar, which features Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and more, ﻿is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar,” Dolly said in a statement in May. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”