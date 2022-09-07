The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied their three kids to their new school on Wednesday! Dressed in their summer uniforms, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived with their beaming parents for a “settling in afternoon” at the Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The “settling in afternoon” is an annual event that takes place the day before the start of the new school term to welcome new students and their families. The Cambridges were all smiles as they made their way to the school for the session on Sept. 7. George, nine, and four-year-old Louis, who twinned in their uniforms, held on to mom Kate’s hands, while Princess Charlotte, seven, strolled holding on to her father’s hand.

The royal family was greeted by the school’s headmaster Jonathan Perry. The Cambridges were also greeted by the headmaster’s wife Jenny who welcomed them to Lambrook. William quipped, “With all the gang.”

It was announced last month that the Cambridge children would begin attending Lambrook in September. The school’s headmaster previously said, “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

See photos of the Cambridges arriving at Lambrook School for the “settling in afternoon”...