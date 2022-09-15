The Princess of Wales shares update on her children following Queen’s death

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are “settling in well to their new school,” according to the Princess of Wales. Queen Elizabeth passed away on the same day the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children attended their first day of school at Lambrook. Catherine spoke about her kids on Thursday while visiting Sandringham with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children attended their first day of school at Lambrook on Sept. 8

“She said they were keeping this as normal as possible for the children,” one well-wisher shared. “She says the children were settling in well to their new school and Kate was grateful for the support.”

During the outing, the Princess of Wales also revealed (via The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah) that her nine-year-old son Prince George understands the loss of the Queen, but her younger children less so.

George, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, were pictured with their parents the day before their great-grandmother passed away. The Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied their kids to Lambrook on Sept. 7 for a “settling in afternoon” at the school﻿. When asked by the school’s headmaster Jonathan Perry if they were “excited,” the kids said, “Yes.”

The royal couple visited Sandringham one week after Her Majesty's death

The following day, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen’s doctors were concerned for Her Majesty’s health. William traveled on Sept. 8 with members of the royal family to Balmoral, where the Queen died that afternoon.

Two days after her passing, William paid tribute to his “Grannie” with a moving statement. In his statement, the dad of three spoke about the memories his children were able to create with the Queen. He said, “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”