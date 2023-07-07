Baby on the way—The Middleton family is growing!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are going to be gaining a new little cousin! The Princess of Wales’ younger brother, James Middleton, revealed on July 5 that he and his wife Alizée Thevenet are expecting their first child.

“We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be ❤️,” the dad to be captioned a photo of Alizee cradling her baby bump, while smiling at one of their dogs and another of the mom to be in a field with two dogs.

James added, “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family ❤️.”

Prince William’s brother-in-law married Alizée in September of 2021 in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Discussing his wedding with HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, James said, “There are three important things for a good party: good music, good food and wine, and wonderful people. We were lucky enough to have all three.”

The couple’s baby will be Carole and Michael Middleton’s seventh grandchild. The Princess of Wales’ parents are already grandparents to Catherine and William’s three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

Carole has previously opened up to Good Housekeeping about being a “hands on” grandmother. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” she shared. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”