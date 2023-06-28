The Princess of Wales has been thinking pink (quite a bit) ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated movie Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Catherine has shown off her Barbiecore style in recent weeks, sporting the rosy shade to a royal wedding in Jordan and out at engagements. From gowns and summer dresses to a chic power suit, take a look at the Princess’ pretty pink looks...

Barbie hits theaters July 21.