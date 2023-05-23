The Princess of Wales asked what it’s like being a Princess—Find out what she said!

The Princess of Wales revealed the “best” part about being a Princess during her visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. The royal mom of three was asked by a young student what it is like being a Princess, to which Catherine replied (via The MailOnline), “You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you.”

©WireImage



The Princess of Wales visited the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show on May 22

According to The Telegraph, the Princess explained that the royal family “help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone.”

Catherine has been a member of the British royal family since April 2011. She became the Duchess of Cambridge upon her marriage to Prince William. Following Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022, King Charles III bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales upon his eldest son and daughter-in-law.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty,” the King said at the time.

©JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Catherine was asked by a student what it’s like being a Princess

Charles added, “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

The Princess of Wales looked pretty in pink on May 22 wearing a shirt dress by ME+EM for her visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, where she﻿ took part in the﻿ first Children’s Picnic. “Picnic season is upon us, and so is @the_rhs #ChelseaFlowerShow!” the Waleses’ social media accounts wrote alongside pictures from the outing. “What a lovely lunchtime spent with the next generation of nature-lovers, exploring the gardens and enjoying the first ever Children’s Picnic here at Chelsea ☀️🌷.”