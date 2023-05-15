Stunning new photos of the Princess of Wales released one week after coronation

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in the grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which took place one week after King Charles III’s coronation. The royal mom of three contributed a short, instrumental piano performance to the program’s opening sequence.

©Alex Bramall





Catherine played the piano in the clip, which was filmed at Windsor Castle earlier this month. The Princess looked regal for her performance of last year’s winning entry—“Stefania” by Kalush Orchestra—wearing a blue one-shoulder gown by Jenny Packham. The color choice appeared to be a nod to the blue of the Ukrainian flag.

©Alex Bramall





Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest last year. Liverpool hosted the 2023 competition on behalf of Ukraine “after it was concluded that the event could not be held in the winning country for safety and security reasons.”

Kensington Palace shared behind-the-scenes photos of the Princess of Wales at the piano, as well as a clip of Catherine laughing and playing the instrumental piece.

“A #Eurovision surprise 🎹,” the Waleses’ Instagram account captioned the video. “A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩.”

On Sunday, the palace released a black-and-white photo of Catherine smiling with the Steinway & Sons piano, prompting one Instagram user to comment: “The woman can do anything!”

The Princess of Wales has shown off her musical talent in the past. In 2021, Catherine accompanied Tom Walker on the piano as he performed “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” in a pre-recorded performance for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.