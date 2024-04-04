What the Princess of Wales’ brother’s latest post reveals about his son Inigo

The Princess of Wales’ nephew Inigo is six months old—and waking up his family early in the morning! On April 3, James Middleton’s happiness and wellbeing company for dogs, James & Ella, shared a picture of what appears to be one of the founder’s golden retrievers resting on the floor. “My face when I’ve been woken up by the 6 month old 👶 at 4 in the morning 🥱,” the caption alongside the image reads.

The caption revealed the age of James and his wife Alizée Thevenet’s first child. When the Princess of Wales’ brother announced his son’s arrival back in late October, he did not disclose Inigo’s date of birth. On Oct. 27, 2023, James wrote: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙.”

“No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three,” James added.

At the time, the proud dad also shared that they had “settled into” their new life as parents and that their “dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack.” James went on to thank the “wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS 🙏.”

Inigo is Carole and Michael Middleton’s seventh grandchild. They are also grandparents to daughter Catherine’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and daughter Pippa Middleton’s children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.