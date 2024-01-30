Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias share excitement as they return to The Trilogy Tour

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are ready to get back on tour. The duo, which are joined by Pitbull for “The Trilogy Tour,” shared their excitement on social media as they posted about the continuation of their tour in the US over the coming weeks.

Iglesias shared a video on Instagram showing him performing on the stage. As he sings, he holds eye contact with a girl in the audience, who sings along to every word and looks like she’s going through one of the highlights of her life. “The Trilogy Tour is back next week!!!” he wrote. Martin was one of the first to react to the post, writing, “I’m ready.”

The tour was paused over the holidays and is back with new dates, tackling various states in the country. Currently, there are dates scheduled through March in states that include California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, and more.

Enrique Iglesias’ retirement

Enrique Iglesias has announced that he’ll be retiring following the release of “Final (Vol. 2),” wich drops this February. In an appearance on The Today Show, he addressed his retirement. “I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years,” he said. “And for me it was always, like I said, my final album. This is it. I don’t think – no, I know, I won’t be doing any more albums.”

He released a new song with Yotuel this Thursday, called “Fria.”