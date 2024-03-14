Julio Iglesias Jr. opens up about his relationship with model Ariadna Romero

Julio Iglesias Jr. is a passionate man who isn’t afraid to fall in love. Last year, after his split from Brazilian Vivi Di Domenico, he was struck by Cupid’s arrow again, falling in love with the beautiful Cuban model Ariadna Romero. The couple has been seen looking happy in love, and during a recent public appearance, he revealed how the relationship started with our sister magazine ¡HOLA! Spain, which included an interesting detail about his brother, Enrique Iglesias.



©GrosbyGroup



Julio Iglesias Jr. and Ariadna Romero enjoy dinner in Madrid.

During the launch of his new premium sneaker brand, Suaji, Julio opened up about how life is going for him at the moment. “I’ve always felt the same... I’m a cheerful person, and my mood has always been about living life to the fullest and enjoying each day,” he confessed.



When it comes to the matters of his heart, the second son of Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler was happy to talk about his girlfriend. “She’s happy to be here at the Suaji event, supporting and being with me,” he remarked.



©@juliojrofficial



The couple has been together for 10 months

Julio went on to share how his love story with the 37 year-old model began. “I met Ari in the United States, specifically in Miami... She was working at a restaurant there. We met, started talking, hit it off, and became friends. That’s basically how it all started. It’s been 10 months,” he recounted. The singer revealed that their first encounter happened on a significant date for the famous family: May 8th, his younger brother Enrique’s birthday.

Are there wedding and children plans?

Ariadna is a mother to a 6-year-old boy named Leonardo, from her past relationship with Pierpaolo Pretelli, and Julio has a great relationship with him. “I have a very nice relationship with her child, and I’m truly happy,” he acknowledged.



©@juliojrofficial



The couple loves sharing their special moments on social media

Things are going smoothly in the relationship, and while their may be a wedding in the future, it doesn’t seem like there is too much pressure to run to the alter. “We have a fairly serious relationship, I think time will tell, right? I have a very nice relationship with her, she’s a fantastic girl, and I’m very happy,” he explained.

He also talked about his future, expressing his desire to become a family man. “Yes, it’s something I’ve always wanted, I would love to start a family,” he said, mentioning the possibility of having “4 or 5 children.”

Julio also revealed that Ariadna has already spent time with his family, and both his mother and father have gotten to know her. “We haven’t had many family gatherings. We spent Christmas in the United States, in Miami, my mother and sisters came to Miami, and we had a great time. My mother knows her, and my father too. My father met her on his birthday, in September,” he explained.

The singer assured that his loved ones are happy for them.