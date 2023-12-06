Enrique Iglesias reveals what his kids think about his music

There may be some opinions floating around social media about Enrique Iglesias’ recent performances, but he has all the support from his children. The Spanish singer shares three children with Anna Kournikova, and in a recent interview, he revealed what they think about his music.



Iglesias is the father to twins Nicholas and Lucy, 5, and daughter Mary, 3. Although they haven’t watched one of his late-night concerts, they have seen glimpses of his life as an entertainer. He told TODAY that Nicholas, who is almost 6, watched him during rehearsals for his “Trilogy Tour” with Ricky Martin and Pitbull and was “amazed.”

When Nicholas saw his dad on stage, “It was like, ‘What?!” Iglesias explained. “Because he’s seen a lot of music videos and videos on the stage of me performing, but to be able to see it in person, the production and lights, it was like ‘Oh, my god.’ He was like watching an alien or UFO, in a good way,” the “Hero“ singer continued.



As for Mary, who is 3, she already has a favorite song. “Whenever I go to pick her up at school, I pick up all of them, and she’s always the one that starts singing ‘I Like It’ a lot of times,” he said.

Mary, who may have a career in music if she follows after her dad, gets the rest of the kids excited with her performance. “And then they all start singing it together. It’s the cutest thing ever. That’s her favorite song,” the proud dad added.



But their dad isn’t the only parent with a cool story. Their mom, Kournikova is a former tennis professional. The Russian beauty met him on the set of his 2001 music video for “Escape,” and they began dating shortly after. They maintain a relatively low profile and have never been married, as far as the public knows.

Enrique’s final album

Iglesias’ kids may have a chance to watch him perform live one day, but the singer recently announced he was taking a step back from music. He confirmed last month that his next album, “Final (Vol. 2),” which will be released next year in February, is finished and will be his last. “It’s completely finished,” he told TODAY. “I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me, it was always like I said, my final album... this is it,” he affirmed.

The artist, who will continue “The Trilogy” in 2024, is planning on filming music videos and launching it before the second leg. “What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it,” the 48-year-old star explained. But that doesn’t mean it’s over forever for the “Hero” singer, and he will still release singles and work on music.

Following his announcement it was revealed today that Iglesias and music rights platform Influence Media Partners (Influence Media) have announced a new major partnership deal. Influence Media now has the rights management of recordings spanning the length of his professional career along with Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) rights to expand future licensing opportunities.

“My songs hold immense significance for both my fans and me. I’m excited to be working with the Influence Media team. I feel confident we will build an enduring partnership for my music and future projects,” said Iglesias.