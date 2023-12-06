Meet Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk

Elon Musk takes a lot of space in the world. The South African-Canadian-American citizen is involved in all manner of companies dictating the future of the planet, whether we’re talking about X, the social media and tech platform previously known as Twitter, or SpaceX, the spacecraft manufacturer that hopes to colonize Mars. He comes from a family of interesting people, filled with entrepreneurs and business owners. Kimbal Musk is his younger brother, and while he’s involved in some of Elon’s businesses, his true passion lies in the food industry.

Here’s what you should know about Elon Musk’s younger brother:

He is one sibling of three

©GettyImages



Kimbal at WSJ’s The Future of Everything Festival

Kimbal Musk was born in 1972, one year after his brother Elon. His sister, Tosca, was born in 1974. The three grew up in Pretoria, South Africa, raised by their parents Errol and Maye until 1979, when they divorced.

He loves a cowboy hat

Kimbal Musk often attends some of the most exclusive events in the world, alongside celebrities and leaders of all industries. He can often be seen dressed like an old school cowboy, large cowboy hat and all. This year, he attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner, where he was spotted having conversations with people like Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez, per Town and Country Magazine.

He’s a trained chef

Walter Isaacson published a biography on Elon Musk this year, speaking with many of his family members and relationships. Kimbal describes his brother as someone who’s views are “stratospheric, while mine are more in the ground.”

Kimbal studied at the French Culinary Institute in New York and has often spoken about his love of food and nourishment. “Growing up, I cooked in the house, and when I cooked everyone would sit down and eat, and it was just kind of the way I connected with my family,” he said in an interview with The Guardian in 2015. “I used to throw cooking parties in university. Everyone would come over — sometimes you’d just do a mac and cheese, but if you do that better than everyone else you can get people to come to you.”

He runs a restaurant group and a non profit

©GettyImages



Kimbal at the premiere of “The Game Changers”

Kimbal owns and runs the Kitchen Restaurant Group, a family of restaurants that has locations in Boulder, Denver, and Chicago. He also runs a nonprofit called Big Green, which helps people grow their own foods through various programs, including giving gardens to schools and to people’s homes.

He has an estimated net worth of around $700 million.

