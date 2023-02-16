Elon Musk’s mom, Maye Musk, wears a futuristic glittery suit at NYFW

Maye Musk was one of the highlights of New York Fashion Week. The model and mother of Elon Musk made an appearance at The Blonds fashion show in New York this past week, wearing a glittery and super cool suit that resulted in an alien-like look.

Maye Musk in NYFW

The 74-year-old model wore a suit with long sleeves and that ran all the way to her ankles, which appeared to have a bejeweled design on it.

Musk paired the look with some jewelry, a high ponytail, and some amazing make up, including some silver details on her eyes. She paired the look with some ballet flats with prints on them.

Maye Musk in NYFW

Musk was proud of her sci-fi look, sharing it on her Instagram stories. In one of these posts, Musk appears alongside Linux, a socialite and writer, with both excited to see the fashion show.

The Blonds is a luxury fashion brand with all manner of impressive and cutting-edge designs, among them, Maye Musk’s suit. On their website, the suit appears as a part of their Spike series, which feature the same bejeweled design in all forms, including bags, shirts, and jackets. The suit Musk is wearing is valued at $7,000

New York Fashion Week concluded yesterday, February 15. The event kicked off on February 10th and featured all manner of amazing shows, brands and designers, including Christian Siriano, Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, Coach, and more.