Elon Musk shares photo of his ex Amber Heard in cosplay

Elon Musk and Amber Heard are still friends. The former couple, who dated on and off for a year in 2016, was one of the most confusing celebrity couples, leaving many puzzled about the things that they had in common. In a new string of posts shared on X, previously called Twitter, Musk revealed that the two had a lot in common, and that Heard dressed up as one of his favorite video game characters.

Musk commented on a Page Six post that discussed some of the details of Musk’s biography, written by Walter Isaacson, which explored his life, including his relationship with Heard. The post said that Musk asked Heard to dress up as the character of Mercy from “Overwatch,” since he thought the two looked very similar. “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome,” wrote Musk.

In a separate post, he shared a photo of Heard in costume.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s passionate relationship

Per Isaacson’s book, Heard spent two months “designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.”

The biography painted their relationship as intense, with many members of Musk’s family having complicated feelings for Heard. It also says that the break up was devastating for Musk, leaving him in "18 months of unrelenting insanity.” Still, when reached out by the author, Heard spoke fondly of Musk. “I love him very much," she said. "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."

Following Heard’s trial against Johnny Depp, Musk shared a message on X. "I hope they both move on," he wrote. “At their best, they are each incredible."