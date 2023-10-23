7th Viva Technology Conference In Paris - Day 3©GettyImages
Elon Musk and his three year old son spotted at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Musk and his son X Æ A-12 were spotted at the racing event in Austin, Texas.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Elon Musk is enjoying some bonding time with his son. The CEO of Tesla spent the weekend at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. He was accompanied by his three year old son, X Æ A-12.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-USA©GettyImages
Musk and his son

Musk and his son, who’s nicknamed X, were spotted in the crowds of the event. Musk was wearing a black t-shirt and some glasses, and was carrying his son on his shoulders. He was wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt. “Elon arrived in the paddock more than an hour after the race began,” said an eyewitness to Page Six. “He was smiling and laughing with a few friends before putting X on his shoulders and walking to the Mercedes garage.”

The event was packed with all manner of celebrities, including Prince Harry, and Lewis Hamilton, who was one of the drivers involved in the race.

Elon Musk and his relationship with Grimes

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018©GettyImages
Grimes and Musk

Elon Musk and Grimes have three children together: X, Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y in 2021, and Techno Mechanicus. Following their split, the parents have both seeked to become the sole legal parents of their kids, with Musk filing in September 13 and Grimes filing in the 29th. Page Six reports that while her court documents were sealed, Grimes apparently requested physical custody of the kids and a restraining order to keep the kids from being moved out of California. Musk and Grimes have been in an on and off relationship since 2018. They separated definitively in 2022.

Musk is the parent of 11 children. He is the father of 1 year old twins Strider and Azure, 17 year old triplets Saxon, Kai, and Damian, and 19 year old twins Griffin and Vivian.

