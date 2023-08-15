Lewis Hamilton asks for gender inclusion in Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton has voiced his displeasure with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). In a new interview, he spoke about the organization and its problems with gender inclusion.

©GettyImages



Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

One of the main problems with the FIA is that it defines “drivers” as male, leaving out the female gender. "There have only been men since I've been here. In fact, we haven't given enough importance to the problem, but it's definitely not encouraging to hear that," said Hamilton.

He also said that he wasn’t entirely surprised by the way in which Formula 1 operates, revealing that the problem has existed “ever since I came into racing.”

Hamilton isn’t the first F1 driver to discuss the topic of female drivers in the male dominated sport. Nico Rosberg, a former Formula 1 German and Finnish driver, said that there’s several factors that influence this problem.

©GettyImages



Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

“It’s a combination of things,” he said on the British political show Peston. “First of all, I think there’s some equality issue. Females do not get the same chance to have success and grow through the ladders. But also there’s naturally a little bit less interest from women in our sport, unfortunately, but that’s the way it is,” he said.

Still, Rosberg believes change is right around the corner. “I think all motorsport series, Extreme E, F1 are doing a lot and soon we are going to see a female driver in Formula 1,” he concluded.

Related Video: Jennifer Lopez sings karaoke during Italian vacation Loading the player...