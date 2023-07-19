Eiza Gonzalez is vacationing in Ibiza alongside some high profile friends. The Mexican actress was spotted aboard a luxury yacht with various notorious celebrities, including Lewis Hamilton, the film director Baz Luhrman, his wife Catherine Martin, and the daughter of Norwegian tycoon Oystein Stray Spetalen, Jenny Stray Spetalen, who is also a tennis player.

The group seemed to be having fun while relaxing, taking a dip in the sea, and enjoying the stunning view. Scroll down to have a look.