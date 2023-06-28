Eiza González embodies summer goals in new bikini pic

Eiza González is making the most of her summer. The Mexican actress has been sharing some images of her holiday, including videos of herself riding a jetski, and plenty of photos of herself working out and wearing stunning bikini sets.

©Eiza Gonzalez



Eiza Gonzalez on vacation

In her most recent Instagram story, González shared a photo of herself in front of the mirror. In it, she’s wearing a yellow and pink bikini that appears to have an underlying animal print in it. She wears her hair loose and wavy and has a large flower tucked behind her ear. “Sun burnt and crispy crispy,” she wrote over the image.

González has just finished shooting “Ash,” a sci fi film in New Zealand, an experience that she’s called “one of the most special” of her life. She shared a post on Instagram where she talked about how much she loved the country and its stunning natural landscapes. “Kia Ora New Zealand,” she wrote. “Making our film here has been one of the most special experiences of my life. The mana of this land is transformative I love getting lost in it. I can’t believe we are nearing the end. I will miss you Auckland.”

González remains as busy as ever. Over the past few months, her new TV series called “Extrapolations” premiered in Apple TV. She has multiple movies coming out in the near future, including “Ash” and Guy Ritchie’s “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” where she played a character with a British accent for the first time in her career. Soon, she’ll also star in the TV series “The Three Body Problem.” The show will premiere on Netflix and its the latest show of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators of “Game of Thrones.”

