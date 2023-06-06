What is Eiza González doing in New Zealand?

Eiza González has shared a photo of her time in New Zealand. And while the actress appears to be enjoying herself as she discovers a new location and immersess herself in nature, she’s out there for a special purpose.

The Instagram post shows her looking stunning in jeans and a tight top, wearing a flower in her ear. “Kia Ora New Zealand,” she captioned the post, which means “Good morning” in Māori. The post shows off stunning sunsets and natural views, showing how much Gonzales has enjoyed her stay.

What is she doing in New Zealand?

Gonzalez’s caption reveals that she’s been shooting a movie over the past couple of months, granting her the chance to enjoy the island country. “Making our film here has been one of the most special experiences of my life,” she continued in her post. “The mana of this land is transformative I love getting lost in it. I can’t believe we are nearing the end. I will miss you Auckland.”

It appears like Gonzalez is filming “Ash,” her new film alongside Aaron Paul. The film is directed by Flying Lotus and is a sci-fi project that’s been in development for a while.

“We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames. They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring. All that to say … We ‘bout to kill this shi*,” he said to Deadline.

New Zealand is a big destination for film lovers

New Zealand has long been a great destination for shooting films, especially fantasy and science fiction stories due to its luscious nature. Plenty of films have been shot there, including parts of the “Avatar” franchise. It’s also memorably the place where “The Lord of The Rings” series of films were shot, inspiring an influx of Tolkien fans to visit the location on a regular basis. The Amazon TV series “The Rings Of Power” is currently being shot there.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...