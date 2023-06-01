Eiza González ‘melts’ over Ryan Gosling’s comments about Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling‘s cover for GQ has left women hoping that they can find someone that loves them like he loves Eva Mendes. In the interview, the Barbie actor had the sweetest things to say about his longtime partner and mother of his children. Actress Eiza González read the interview and said she ‘melted.’



On Thursday morning, the Ambulance star shared two screenshots from his cover, where he gushed about Mendes. The first was his response about building a family, saying he couldn’t imagine having children with anyone but her.

“After I met Eva, I realized I didn’t want to have kids without her,” he said. “There were moments in The Place Beyond the Pines, where we were pretending to be a family. And I didn’t want really want to pretend anymore.”

The Mexican star wrote in response, “I melted. What a gentleman. Could he be any cooler?”



©Eiza González





The Babylon star also shared his response about turning to Mendes when he needs parenting advice. “I just lean on Eva. She knows what’s important always,” he said. “She just somehow knows. So if I’m ever in my head about it, I just ask her,” the Drive star said.

González gushed, “It’s beautiful to see a man honor what his amazing, gorgeous partner does for them. Bless that men like this still exist.” So true!

©Eiza González





González is one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelorettes. She has been enjoying the single life and was recently linked to Jason Momoa in May 2022. Before Momoa, she dated Paul Rabi from May 2021 to December 2021, Dusty Lachowicz in 2020, and Timothee Chalamet. From González’s post, it’s clear what she is looking for in her next partner.