Jason Momoa and Eiza González had their first public outing as a couple

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are going strong and, for the first time, were captured hanging out together as a couple. The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old Baby Driver actress were photographed riding Jason’s Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California.

González rocked a black and yellow varsity jacket, black pants, and white sneakers while holding to the actor’s waist.

Reports about them possibly being a couple began circulating months after Jason announced his split from Lisa Bonet. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they shared in a joint statement in January. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

“He’s still seeing Eiza,” a source told E! News about Jason. “They are trying to keep it going and don’t know where it will lead. It’s working, for now, the way it is.”