Jason Momoa and Eiza González had their first public outing as a couple

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are going strong and, for the first time, were captured hanging out together as a couple. The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old Baby Driver actress were photographed riding Jason’s Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California.
González rocked a black and yellow varsity jacket, black pants, and white sneakers while holding to the actor’s waist.
Reports about them possibly being a couple began circulating months after Jason announced his split from Lisa Bonet. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they shared in a joint statement in January. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”
“He’s still seeing Eiza,” a source told E! News about Jason. “They are trying to keep it going and don’t know where it will lead. It’s working, for now, the way it is.”
Eiza González and Jason Momoa are reportedly dating
Although it is unknown how long González and Momoa have seen each other, he attended the Ambulance premiere, González latest film. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” an insider told People. “He’s quite busy, and he’s in a good place.”
The pair’s outing comes days after the accident in Momoa was involved in which a motorcyclist was injured. The insider told E! News that Jason “was shaken up from his accident but has put it behind him and is moving on.”
Theactor, who is on the list of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, was found “uninjured and remained on the scene throughout the investigation,” as it was revealed by the CHP report, after 21-year-old driver Vitaly Avagimyan crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into Momoa.
It was reported that the driver was ejected from his bike and was taken to Northridge Hospital after suffering minor injuries. And while “the exact cause” of the accident is still being investigated, no arrests or charges have been made.