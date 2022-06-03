Eiza González looks stylish while on a coffee run

Eiza González is a fashion icon, whether she’s on the red carpet or out for coffee. The Mexican actress was photographed while out for coffee, wearing a summery dress and some sunglasses.

She tied the outfit together with some brown boots.

The photos show Eiza wearing Prada sunglasses and a brown dress. She completed the outfit with some brown boots, which gave the look a more rustic edge.

The actress is busy working on an awaited TV series.

Eiza Gonzalez is one of Hollywood’s biggest up-and-coming actresses, having worked in a variety of genres, from dramas to action films. Aside from her film work, she’s also a style icon, usually wearing bold looks to her film premieres and the fashion shows she’s invited to.

Recently, she shared on her Instagram that she was featured in the cover of InStyle Mexico, where she wore a black dress with her hair down and long. In the interview, she discussed her work and her resilience to stick around and make her mark, no matter the odds stacked against her.