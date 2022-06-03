Eiza González looks stylish while on a coffee run

Eiza González is a fashion icon, whether she’s on the red carpet or out for coffee. The Mexican actress was photographed while out for coffee, wearing a summery dress and some sunglasses.
Eiza González opens up about her crossover success and calls Salma Hayek a ‘trailblazer’
The photos show Eiza wearing Prada sunglasses and a brown dress. She completed the outfit with some brown boots, which gave the look a more rustic edge.
Eiza Gonzalez is one of Hollywood’s biggest up-and-coming actresses, having worked in a variety of genres, from dramas to action films. Aside from her film work, she’s also a style icon, usually wearing bold looks to her film premieres and the fashion shows she’s invited to.
Recently, she shared on her Instagram that she was featured in the cover of InStyle Mexico, where she wore a black dress with her hair down and long. In the interview, she discussed her work and her resilience to stick around and make her mark, no matter the odds stacked against her.
Eiza has often talked about her career and how much Hollywood’s perceptions have impacted her. In an interview with V Magazine she discussed her crossover and how difficult it was at the start of her career, when conversations about race and minorities weren’t as common as they are now. “By the time I moved to America, I just walked in and thought ‘Oh, those are just things that people say to make a point when they have power’, but it was a very different time,” she said. “There wasn’t such an awakening of understanding [women and] minorities, so it was definitely tough throughout my career,” she said.
Eiza recently starred in the blockbuster “Ambulance” and will soon be featured in the series “The Three-Body Problem,” a science fiction series created by the creators of “Game of Thrones.”