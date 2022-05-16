New couple alert! Eiza González and Jason Momoa are reportedly dating

Jason Momoa gives love one more chance following his split from Lisa Bonet. According to multiple sources close to the 42-year-old actor, he has been dating Mexican actress Eiza González.

The news comes after the Aquaman star and Bonet announced their separation after nearly 20 years together. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they shared in a joint statement in January. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

Although it is unknown how long González and Momoa have seen each other, he attended the Ambulance premiere, González latest film. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” an insider told People. “He’s quite busy, and he’s in a good place.”

According to the source, Jason and Eiza are taking it one step at a time. “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

The actor was first linked to Kate Beckinsale during the Vanity Fair’s 2022 Academy Awards afterparty. Momoa later shut down the rumors. “It was cray. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry; the woman was cold,” he told Extra, referring to the moment he gave Beckinsale his jacket.

“She is very nice; I was being very nice, just being a gentleman,” Momoa continued. “Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”