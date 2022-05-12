Get to Know Gina Rodriguez’s husband Joe LoCicero, who she met on the set of ‘Jane the Virgin’

Fans of Jane The Virgin are in one of two camps: Michael or Rafael. Even though the show ended in 2019, fans of the series are still holding strong in their preferences, shipping the star Gina Rodriguez with her former costars, Justin Baldoni and Brett Dier.

Unfortunately for die-hard fans hoping for one of the show’s romances to make it off-screen, that ship sailed...a while ago. But, Gina did meet her real-life husband on the set of Jane The Virgin!

Gina Rodriguez and her husband, Joe LoCicero, met in 2016 when he appeared as a Don Quixote-impersonating stripper on an episode of Jane the Virgin. Still, they didn’t end up hooking up until a few months after they really connected.

“I met him six months later at a boxing gym after we shot together,” Rodriguez revealed during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It was the boxing gym that brought it together.”

After dating for two years, the couple got engaged in 2018. They tied the knot a year later on May 4th, 2019, but Rodriguez admitted they came close to eloping a few months earlier.

“(At) the Golden Globes, I loved my dress so much. It was the first time that I was like, ‘Can I purchase this dress after I wear it? I want to own this dress,‘” she told USA Today. “And Joe was like, let’s just go right now! You’re done up, I’m done up. Let’s do it!’”

Now, LoCicero and Rodriguez have been married for three years, and for now, they don’t have any kids. Still, a family is something Gina wants, with the actress throwing around the idea of adoption.

“There’s a lot of children that need homes,” Rodriguez told Access Hollywood. “That’s another thing we’ve been discussing, too, because I am a bit older, and that’s okay. That’s okay. That conversation also has been happening. I want a family. Family’s everything.”

As for Rodriguez’s other half, LoCicero is an actor and writer who’s appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including Jane the Virgin, Miss Bala, and Someone Great--all three of which also starred his wife. He also spent two years playing Vincent “Vinny” Walker on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.