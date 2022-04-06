Gina Rodriguez’s new TV series rounds out its cast

Gina Rodriguez is going back to TV. Following her success with the TV series “Jane the Virgin,” which ended in 2019, Rodriguez is coming back to TV for another comedy. Titled “Not Dead Yet,” the show is based on the bestselling novel “Confessions of a Forty-Something F*** Up,” by Alexandra Potter. The series has rounded out its main cast and should start shooting soon.

“Not Dead Yet” stars Rodriguez as Nell Stevens, a newly single woman who moves back to Pasadena in order to restart a career that she’s been apart from over the past 10 years. Once she moves, she realizes that everyone appears to have a better life than her, filled with marriages, babies, and professional success. Nell was once a successful journalist and now can only find a job writing obituaries. She also lives with an uptight roommate who pesters her with the amount of energy she consumes.

According to Deadline, the series has just announced its cast, which includes Josh Banday, Jessica St. Clair, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Angela Gibbs and Rick Glassman.

While it’s been some time since Rodriguez’s had a starring role in television, the actress has remained busy, appearing in films and kickstarting her career as a director. Most recently, she’s starred in the films “I Want You Back” and “Kajillionaire,” and has voiced several projects that range from “Big Mouth” to “Carmen Sandiego.” In terms of her directing career, she’s directed several episodes of “Jane the Virgin” and “Good Sam.”