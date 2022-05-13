Camilo & Evaluna Montaner to star in ‘Los Montaner’

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner broke the internet with the announcement of their pregnancy. Now, you’ll see firsthand how they delivered the news to those that matter most to them and how their family celebrated and was impacted by the moment.

“Los Montaner” follows the entire family, showing an in depth look at their personal lives.

“Los Montaner” is a new documentary series. The show is made up of 10 episodes and will air on Disney+ on an unknown date. According to a press release, the series plans to take “audiences inside the day-to-day life of one of Latin America’s most famous families, giving viewers access to the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers.”

The documentary follows the Montaner family, made up of Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, alongside their significant others, which include Camilo, one of the leading musicians in Latin America. The series will feature an exclusive look at concerts, interviews, and more, mixing formats like cell phone videos and family photographs and videos.

The Montaner family has some of the most notorious musicians in the industry and has only grown in terms of popularity over the years. Ricardo Montaner has been making music since the ‘70s and has released over 24 albums, being one of the best selling Latin American artists of all time. His sons Mau & Ricky are a reggaeton duo who’ve had collaborations with performers like Karol G and Leslie Grace, and have been nominated for Latin Grammys.

But the most notorious members of the group, at least currently, are Camilo and Evaluna. Aside from Camilo’s multiple musical contributions with succesful artists and Grammy nominations, their relationship has been a key point in their individual success. The two have collaborated on songs and have invited fans and followers into their lives.