Evaluna and Camilo change the name of their baby in front of millions

Evaluna and Camilo experienced one of the most exciting moments of their careers as guests on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) last Friday, November 5. Besides being a milestone in their professional lives, it was also a very special moment as they performed Indigo‘s theme song. The couple had an amazing performance in front of millions of viewers, with a heartfelt dedication to the little one they are expecting.

They also played a joke on Fallon who previously gave them a suit for the baby. The couple revealed in October that they decided to name their baby Indigo, whether they are a boy or girl. The singers approached Jimmy and thanked him for such a sweet gesture, and quipped that they were willing to change their son or daughter‘s name to Jimmy! Laughing, the show host told them that he thought it was perfect.

Some think they unintentionally ‘revealed’ the gender of their baby since Jimmy is typically a boy‘s name. But it’s likely just a joke considering they said just a few weeks ago they want to wait until the birth of Indigo to know the sex.