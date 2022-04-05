Eiza González shares exclusive behind-the-scenes of her upcoming film ‘Ambulance’

Eiza González is days away from premiering her upcoming film, Ambulance. This breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay hits theaters on April 8 and tells the story of two brothers (Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who steal an ambulance after their robbery goes wrong.

The film follows decorated veteran Will Sharp’s desperation for money to cover his wife’s medical bills. His anguish makes him recruit the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny, which offers him a score. As a charismatic career criminal, Danny persuades Will to star in the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history and steal $32 million.

©Courtesy



Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

When their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop and EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) behind the wheel.

During the takeover, the brothers embark on a massive, city-wide law enforcement high-speed pursuit while keeping their hostages alive and trying not to kill each other.

Will they successfully execute the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen?

Ambulance is produced by Michael Bay, p.g.a., Bradley J. Fischer, p.g.a. (Zodiac, Shutter Island) for New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, 2022’s Scream), and William Sherak (Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream) for Project X, and Oscar nominee Ian Bryce (Transformers franchise, Saving Private Ryan).

The screenplay is by Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son, Chuck), based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulancen by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen.